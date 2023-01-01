Viola Davis pauses G20 film in solidarity with actors' strike

Viola Davis has paused production on her film G20 despite a SAG-AFTRA waiver allowing work to proceed during the actors' strike.

The Woman King actor was set to star in and produce the independent action thriller, which is directed by Patricia Riggen, but the project is now on hold despite receiving an interim agreement from the union to continue amid the strike.

"I love this movie, but I do not feel that it would be appropriate for this production to move forward during the strike," said the 57-year-old in a statement. "I appreciate that the producers on the project agree with this decision. JuVee Productions and I stand in solidarity with actors, SAG/AFTRA and the WGA."

The move came after the actors' union SAG-AFTRA shared via its website that G20 was approved for a waiver. According to Deadline, the actors' guild has handed out more than 100 interim agreements to movies and series so they can continue to shoot during the work stoppage.

SAG-AFTRA went on strike in mid-July, following a May walkout by the Writers Guild of America. The unions have failed to reach deals with major studios and streamers due to disputes over pay and residuals.

Brad Pitt has also reportedly paused production on his Formula 1 movie Apex, which has been filming in Europe.

Sarah Silverman recently criticised stars who continued to work on independent movies during the strike.

"We should see every movie star out there striking along because you have insurance because of your union," she said in an Instagram video. "You get residuals because of your union. All these things that you get because of your union, and you can't stand with your union?

"So, I don't know if I'm mad at these movie stars that are making these indie movies that are obviously going to go to streaming, or am I mad at SAG for making this interim deal for these indie movies?"

On Sunday night, SAG-AFTRA officials addressed the criticisms in a message to its members, insisting the interim agreements are a "vital part of our strategic approach to these negotiations and to the strike".