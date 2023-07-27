Michelle Yeoh shares photos from wedding to Jean Todt

Michelle Yeoh has given her fans a behind-the-scenes look at her wedding to Jean Todt.

After a 19-year engagement, the Everything Everywhere All At Once actress tied the knot with the ex-Ferrari CEO in Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday, and she shared a series of photos from the big day on Instagram over the weekend.

In the caption, she wrote, "19 years and YES!! we are married!! Thkq (sic) to our 'families' who love us for all these years. We love you and here's to many more to come."

The first photo in the carousel showed Yeoh, 60, and Todt, 77, smiling as she placed a ring on his finger inside a wood-panelled room. Another snap showed them snuggled up in bed with towels shaped like swans and a heart made out of petals at their feet.

Finally, the Oscar-winning star revealed a Photoshopped poster of her 1997 James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies. Todt's face had been placed over Pierce Brosnan's to make it seem like they were both riding on a motorcycle and the title had been changed to "Love Never Dies".

The Malaysian actress met the French motor racing executive in Shanghai, China in June 2004 and they got engaged the following month. A notice at their wedding revealed that they had been engaged for 6,992 days.

"Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!" the note read.

Their wedding was initially revealed by Brazilian racing driver Felipe Massa on social media.