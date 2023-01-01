Paul Reubens dead at 70

Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens has passed away at the age of 70.

A representative for the actor/comedian, who was best known for his portrayal of Pee-wee Herman, has confirmed that he passed away on Sunday night.

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," read the official statement posted on social media on Monday.

According to the statement, the comedian passed away after a years-long battle with cancer.

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit," the statement continued. "A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

The post also included a quote from the comedian addressing his fans directly.

"Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you," the quote read.

The performer debuted his iconic character in The Pee-wee Herman Show stage production in the early '80s and made the transition to feature films with 1985's Pee-wee's Big Adventure, directed by Tim Burton.

He reprised the role for the films Big Top Pee-wee and 2016's Pee-wee's Big Holiday, his final movie role, as well as the TV series Pee-wee's Playhouse, which ran from 1986 to 1990. He also revisited the character for The Pee-wee Herman Show on Broadway in 2010.

Outside of Pee-wee, Reubens worked on films including 1996's Matilda and 1993's The Nightmare Before Christmas.