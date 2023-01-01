Euphoria actor Angus Cloud dead at 25

Angus Cloud has passed away at the age of 25.

Angus, who was best known for his role as Fezco in HBO’s hit series Euphoria, has passed away, his family have confirmed in a statement released to TMZ.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” the statement began.

The actor's family revealed that his death came shortly after the passing of his father.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," the statement continued. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

The statement concluded, “We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Following the news of the actor's death, HBO told The Hollywood Reporter, “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

The actor, whose full name was Conor Angus Cloud, featured in films including the 2021 comedy/drama North Hollywood and 2023’s thriller The Line.

The cause of death has not yet been revealed.