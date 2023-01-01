Tori Kelly released from hospital

Tori Kelly has been released from hospital following treatment for blood clots in her legs and lungs.



The Paper Hearts singer, 30, was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday to recover at home, unidentified sources told TMZ.



The publication also reported that doctors were still not sure what caused the blood clots, which prompted the two-time Grammy winner to be rushed to the hospital in "really serious" condition after collapsing at dinner with friends on 23 July.



Tori's husband - ex-basketballer André Murillo - took to his Instagram Story on Saturday to share a second update on the Paper Hearts singer's health, sharing that she was "doing so much better".



"I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has prayed for Tori and sent any ounce of love her way," André wrote at the time. "I believe it moved mountains. Fear gripped me hard, but God is bigger than my fears."



He added, "I can never thank you all enough. Tori is doing so much better, and I believe you all have something to do with that."