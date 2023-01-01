Kate Beckinsale celebrates 50th birthday with Demi Moore and Adam Lambert

Kate Beckinsale celebrated her 50th birthday with a star-studded party over the weekend.

The Underworld actor - who turned 50 on 26 July - shared photos of her birthday bash to her 5.6 million Instagram followers on Sunday, posing alongside Hollywood stars including Demi Moore and singer Adam Lambert.

"The most amazing birthday continues .. what a party - full of love and glitter and the best people," the Click star captioned her post. "Thank you to everyone and especially everyone."

In the photos, Kate can be seen wearing a sparkling silver bodysuit and a furry floor-length coat with a large black bow in her ponytail. The English actress later changed into a red cut-out dress.

The carousel also featured videos of her dancing with her guests and blowing out the candles on her birthday cake.

On the day of her birthday, the Serendipity star shared on her Instagram that getting old was "f**king great".

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the most magical day full of joy and love and dear dear friends and the odd bird (not me but also me)," she wrote.