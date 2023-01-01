Sam Levinson and Drake remember Angus Cloud after his death

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and executive producer Drake have paid tribute to Angus Cloud after his death.

After news broke on Monday that the Euphoria star had died aged 25, the show's creator issued a statement paying tribute to the actor, who played Fezco on the HBO drama.

"There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon," he said. "He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."

Rapper Drake, who executive produces the series, memorialised Angus on his Instagram Story by posting a photo of the actor with the caption, "Good soul."

Elsewhere, Javon 'Wanna' Walton, who played Angus' onscreen brother Ashtray in Euphoria, mourned his co-star by posting snaps of the pair together alongside the captions, "Rest easy brother" and "Forever family."

Storm Reid posted a still of Angus in the show and added, "The tears just won't stop," while Colman Domingo shared a photo of Angus taking a selfie with the Euphoria cast on a red carpet. He wrote, "And that was his smile. That was him. May he rest sweetly in peace."

Angus was also mourned by actors outside of the show, with Kid Cudi writing, "This hurts man. One of the realest dudes in this business. F**k," and Kerry Washington commenting, "You will be deeply missed. Rest in Power @anguscloud."

Angus passed away on Monday at his family home in Oakland, California shortly after laying his late father to rest.

According to 911 dispatch audio obtained by TMZ, his mother reported a "possible overdose". Oakland police have launched an investigation into his cause of death.