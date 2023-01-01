Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian announce sex of second child

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have announced the sex of their second baby.

In a YouTube video posted on Monday, the former tennis star documented the "baby shower-slash-gender reveal" party she hosted with her husband before their incoming arrival.

Wearing a pink outfit, Serena said in the video, "I'm a little nervous because I don't have any contingency plan if it turns out to be a boy."

Alexis first brought out a yellow cake that didn't reveal the baby's sex to "troll" his wife.

"I'm doing this because I want to troll her and Olympia into thinking that this is the reveal of Jelly Bean," the Reddit co-founder explained in the video. "She will cut into this cake and probably be disappointed and hopefully appreciate my troll. But, we'll see. I don't know if she's gonna be a professional about it. She might see this cake come out, roll her eyes, and say, 'This guy had one job and he gave me a goddamn cake gender reveal.' But we'll see. There's a reveal after the reveal."

After cutting into the cake and finding yellow sponge, Serena placed a slice on a plate and pretended like she was going to shove it in his face.

Alexis later revealed the gender with a series of drones that spelt "Girl!" in the sky as Serena and her guests cheered.

The baby girl will be the couple's second daughter. They also share five-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Serena and Alexis married in November 2017 after becoming engaged in December of the previous year. They announced their second pregnancy just before the Met Gala in May.

At the time, Serena joked on Instagram, "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala."