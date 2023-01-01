Judi Dench 'can't see on a film set' due to eye condition

Judi Dench has revealed she can no longer "see on a film set" due to her eye condition.

While speaking to The Mirror's Notebook magazine, the 88-year-old actress gave an update on her declining eyesight - which she previously admitted impacted her script-reading abilities.

"I mean I can't see on a film set anymore," Judi told the outlet. "And I can't see to read. So I can't see much. But you know you just deal with it. Get on.

"It's difficult for me if I have any length of a part. I haven't yet found a way. Because I have so many friends who will teach me the script. But I have a photographic memory."

Despite those challenges, the veteran British actress is keen to work "as much as I can".

The star was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in 2012. According to the NHS, it is a common condition that affects the middle part of your vision. While it does not cause total blindness, it can make reading and recognising faces difficult.

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show earlier this year, Judi confessed she had trouble learning her lines due to her eyesight.

"It's become impossible because I can't see now, I can't read or anything," she said at the time. "Normally somebody could just teach you the lines, and goodness knows that's happened before, but now I've just found I have a photographic memory."