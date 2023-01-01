Sofía Vergara asks court to uphold prenup amid Joe Manganiello divorce

Sofía Vergara has asked a court to enforce her and Joe Manganiello's prenuptial agreement amid their divorce.

The Modern Family actress and True Blood actor announced on 17 July that they were separating after seven years of marriage, and Manganiello, 46, filed for divorce two days later.

According to documents obtained by People, Vergara responded to his filing on 26 July and also cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the end of their marriage.

The 51-year-old actress also asked the court to uphold the prenup and confirm that certain assets should remain hers, such as jewellery, artwork, "other personal effects", and her earnings from before and during the marriage.

In his divorce paperwork, Manganiello listed their date of separation as 2 July. He acknowledged the existence of the prenup and asked the court to confirm their separate property. He also requested they each take responsibility for their respective legal fees.

The former couple confirmed their separation in a joint statement to Page Six.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

The actors got married in Palm Beach, Florida in November 2015 after first meeting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in 2014.

Sofía was previously married to Joe Gonzalez, with whom she shares her 31-year-old son Manolo, between 1991 and 1993.