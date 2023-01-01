JoJo Siwa and Jack Osbourne sign up for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

JoJo Siwa and Jack Osbourne have joined the celebrity reality show Special Forces for its second season.

The former Dance Moms star and The Osbournes personality have signed on to appear in the second season of Fox's survival series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

The reality stars joined twelve other celebrities for winter warfare training in the mountains of New Zealand, "where they will be submerged in a frozen lake to find their body temperature plummeting to near hypothermic levels" and attempt "a treacherous ravine crossing atop a 4700 ft snow capped mountain peak as well as an emergency escape out of a helicopter submerged deep in icy waters".

The contestants also include Blac Chyna, Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green, actress Tara Reid, Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo, Chrisley Knows Best alum Savannah Chrisley and Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval, among others.

Previously, JoJo revealed on Instagram that she had visited New Zealand, where she "wasn't able to see anyone for the last 20ish days, and couldn't communicate with anyone for the last 8 days.... Long 40 hours of travel, but so worth it".

The new season will premiere on Fox in the U.S. on 25 September.