Stephen Amell does not support 'frustrating' actors' strike

Stephen Amell does not support the SAG-AFTRA strike.

While appearing at the recent GalaxyCon fan event in Raleigh, North Carolina, the Arrow star criticised those striking with the SAG-AFTRA actors' union.

"I support my union, I do, and I stand with them, but I do not support striking, I don't," Stephen said during a panel discussion, according to footage posted on social media. "I think it is a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. And I think the thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I'm on (Heels), that premiered last night, I think it's myopic."

The actor's Starz series Heels recently released its second season. His Twitter bio reads, "Well fed artist."

SAG-AFTRA called a strike on 13 July after 98% of its members voted in favour of striking the previous month. George Clooney, Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, and others have publicly supported the strike since picket lines first appeared in Los Angeles and New York.

SAG-AFTRA recently issued 100 interim agreements allowing independent projects to continue despite the strike. Viola Davis' movie, G20, was given a waiver but the actress and producer halted production to stand in solidarity with striking actors.

Following criticism that the waivers undermined the strike, SAG-AFTRA officials issued a statement insisting the interim agreements were a "vital part of our strategic approach".