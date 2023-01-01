Treat Williams honoured during Celebration of Life service

Treat Williams' family recently honoured the late actor by holding a Celebration of Life ceremony.

The actor, who passed away after a motorcycle accident at the age of 71 in mid-June, has been honoured with a Celebration of Life service, which was held by his family in Vermont.

The Everwood star's loved ones, including his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their children, Gill and Ellie, marked the day by sharing a photo from the service on Treat's Instagram account on Monday.

"As time passes, the grief doesn't get any easier, but life is fragile," they captioned the family photo, which also featured their two dogs. "We are trying to live every day like it's our last, and appreciate the time on this beautiful planet that we are lucky to call home. Here's a picture from Treat's Celebration of Life of the family."

The service comes weeks after Ellie, 24, shared a tribute to her dad to mark her first Father's Day without him.

"I love you, Dad," she captioned a series of throwback photos featuring the pair. "I miss you."

Ellie then posted a series of more recent photos of her father, adding, "I took this picture of my pops when I was in college. He's so handsome."

The beloved actor died in Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York soon after the accident. His funeral took place in Vermont on 20 June, while a private memorial service was held the day before.