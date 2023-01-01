Treat Williams' cause of death revealed

Treat Williams' cause of death has been determined following his fatal motorcycle accident.

The Everwood actor, 71, was involved in a collision with a car in Vermont on 12 June and later died from his "critical injuries" in hospital.

In a press release from the Vermont State Police on Tuesday, it was revealed that the Medical Examiner's Office in New York had determined Williams "died of severe trauma and blood loss" as a result of the crash.

The police spokesperson also announced that the Bennington County State's Attorney's Office had completed its review of the vehicle crash and had decided to charge Ryan Koss, 35, over the fatal incident.

"On Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, the prosecutor's office requested that the Vermont State Police issue a citation on a charge of grossly negligent operation with death resulting to Ryan Koss, 35, of Dorset, who was driving the Honda Element SUV that turned into the path of Mr. Williams' motorcycle," the press release reads. "Mr. Williams suffered critical injuries in the crash and subsequently was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York."

Koss voluntarily met with authorities on Tuesday evening and was processed on the charge and released. He is due to appear for arraignment in Vermont Superior Court in Bennington on 25 September.