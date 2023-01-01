Viola Davis and Jamie Lee Curtis make Forbes 50 Over 50 list

Viola Davis and Jamie Lee Curtis have been named on Forbes' 50 Over 50 list.

Forbes published their third annual 50 Over 50 list on Tuesday, honouring 50 women executives and business owners who were enjoying success after the age of 50.

This year's list included The Woman King star and Halloween actress, alongside Lady Marmalade singer Patti LaBelle, reality star Lisa Vanderpump, retired astronaut Peggy Whitson, businesswoman Nancy Pfund, and others.

Curtis shared a video promoting the list on Instagram on Tuesday with the caption, "THRILLED TO BE INCLUDED IN THE COMPANY OF SUCH AN EXCITING GROUP OF WOMEN DISRUPT-HERS!"

She later captioned a screenshot from the list, "ADVOCACY LOVES COMPANY!" and a black-and-white photo of herself, "FREEDOM OVER FIFTY."

The actress received her first Oscar at the age of 64, for her supporting role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Forbes will hold its 30/50 summit in Abu Dhabi in March next year, in honour of those who made this year's 50 Over 50 and 30 Under 30 lists.