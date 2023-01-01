Maude Apatow's 'heart is broken' after death of Angus Cloud

Maude Apatow shared that her 'heart is broken' after the death of Angus Cloud.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to pay tribute to her late Euphoria co-star who unexpectedly passed away on Monday.

"Angus was the funniest person ever," the 25-year-old wrote beside a series of photos of the late actor, including shots of their days working on set together.

"I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we'd have the best day, laughing so hard," Maude continued. "He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can't really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken."

The King of Staten Island actress concluded the touching post, "Angus, getting to know and work with you was one of the greatest joys and blessings of my life. I will love you forever."

Maude and Angus appeared alongside each other in the first and second seasons of the hit drama series. Angus, whose full name was Conor Angus Cloud, played drug dealer Fezco, while Maude portrayed his level-headed love interest, Lexi Howard.

The California native has been remembered online by many of his cast mates, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Javon Walton as well as Euphoria creater Sam Levinson.

Angus, who also acted in films including 2021's North Hollywood and 2023's The Line, died at the age of 25 at his family home in Oakland, California.

The actor was found unresponsive and confirmed dead by paramedics at around 11:30 am local time. The cause of his death has not yet been announced.