Jessica Chastain recalls role that changed her relationship with Oscar Isaac

Jessica Chastain has opened up about the status of her friendship with Oscar Isaac.

The pair have reportedly been friends for over 20 years, having attended same college and starred together in multiple projects - including the 2021 HBO miniseries Scenes From A Marriage.

In an interview with Vanity Fair published on Tuesday, 46-year-old Jessica revealed that her relationship with Oscar was affected after co-starred in the drama.

"I mean, Scenes From a Marriage was very tough," the Molly's Game star admitted. "And I love Oscar, but the reality is, our friendship has never quite been the same."

The Academy Award-winner continued, "We're going to be okay, but after that, I was like, I need a little bit of a breather."

The five-episode miniseries told the story of Jessica's Mira and Oscar's Jonathan in a modern American adaptation of the 1973 Swedish TV miniseries of the same name. The two played a married couple whose relationship was falling apart.

"There was so much I love you, I hate you in that series," Jessica added.

Despite the difficulty of the role, the Zero Dark Thirty star assured the publication that "there's so much joy" in her work.

"There's a lot of catharsis," she explained. "I feel like I have the best job in the world because I get to have these experiences. They're so out of this world and feel like they're mine."