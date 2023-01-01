Kylie Minogue wants Margot Robbie to play her in a biopic

Kylie Minogue has admitted she would like fellow Australian Margot Robbie to portray her in a biopic.

The Padam Padam singer, 55, was hypothetically asked during a recent interview with E! Online who she would prefer play her in a biopic.

"Margot Robbie - in my dreams," Kylie responded. "She'd have the Australian accent down, that's for sure."

Kylie spoke with the outlet to promote her upcoming Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Resort, kicking off on 3 November at the hotel's new venue Voltaire.

"I want it to be the kind of essence of what a Kylie show has become, enough glamour and abandon," the singer explained of the residency at a press preview last month. "I've got some versions of songs that have not been heard, like reinterpretations of songs, which is exciting. Live bed dances, amazing costumes. That's the base and then we'll see what surprises we can come up with."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Spinning Around star also spoke of who she would love to collaborate with in music.

"Most collaborations I've done have come to me, so I haven't had to make that decision," she admitted. "But whoever I work with. There's always something to learn."

The singer then went on to name drop Beyoncé and Rihanna as dream collaborations.

Minogue's Las Vegas residency has been set to run through to January 2024.