Shanna Moakler shares sex life suffered after becoming a mother

Shanna Moakler has shared that a change in her breast after having her second child hurt her sex life.

In an interview with Page Six published on Wednesday, the reality television star, 48, revealed she developed an "inverted nipple" following the birth of son Landon in 2003.

"I noticed after I had my second pregnancy. Everything was different before I had Landon - that kind of changed things," she told the publication.

The former Miss New York USA revealed she opted to address the issue surgically, as it had begun to affect her "self-esteem" and ultimately her sex life.

"It's a band-aid procedure, but it definitely affected my self-esteem, and (is) definitely something that I was insecure about - especially when you're intimate with your boyfriend," she shared.

Shanna was engaged to boxer Oscar De La Hoya in 1998, but they parted ways in 2000. They share a daughter Atiana, 24.

The Celebrity Big Brother star was also married to Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, from 2004 to 2008. They share two children Alabama, 17, and Landon, 19.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Shanna shared her thoughts on ageing, admitting that while getting older is "not easy", it doesn't have to define who you are.

"It sounds cliché, but I believe age is just a number that's part of me," she said. "At my age now... I actually think I look more beautiful than when I was in my 20s, but everyone deals with that kind of differently."