Gal Gadot to developer Wonder Woman 3 with DC Studios' James Gunn and Peter Safran

Gal Gadot is to develop 'Wonder Woman 3' with DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Despite a report that suggested the third instalment in the series wasn't moving forward, Gadot - who portrayed the titular superhero in the first two films (2017's 'Wonder Woman' and 2020's 'Wonder Woman 1984') - recently dropped a huge hint she might not be done playing the character.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight' at Netflix’s Tudum fan festival in June: "Things are being worked behind the scenes and once the right moment arrives, you’ll know about it."

And now the 38-year-old star has practically confirmed the movie is going to happen.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, she said: "From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a 'Wonder Woman 3' together."

In December, Gadot - who was thought to be in line for $20 million from the third film - admitted she was "so grateful" to have starred as such an "iconic character" in two movies.

She tweeted: "A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you (sic)"

Just days later, it was reported the third film in the franchise - which was to be directed by Patty Jenkins - was "considered dead in its current incarnation", sources told The Hollywood Reporter.

Gunn and Safran - who were appointed as co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios last year - and Warner Bros. Pictures co-chairs and co-CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy were said to have told Jenkins the project didn't fit in with the latest DC plans.

A week later, Jenkins insisted she did not "walk away" from the 'Wonder Woman' franchise and told how she was "open to considering anything asked of me" in terms of making the third film.

In part of a statement released on her Twitter account, she wrote at the time: "When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread.

"This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now. (sic)"