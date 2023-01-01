Lindsay Lohan calls motherhood 'the greatest joy in the world'

Lindsay Lohan has described having a baby as "the greatest joy in the world".

The Mean Girls actress welcomed her first child, a son named Luai, with her husband Bader Shammas in early July, and she gave her fans an update on her life as a new mum on Instagram on Wednesday.

Alongside a mirror selfie, Lindsay wrote, "I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery. Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world!"

She concluded her post by giving a shout-out to Frida Mom for her postpartum shorts.

"My OOTD (outfit of the day) lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear. Because I'm not a regular mom, I'm a postpartum mom. #fridamompartner," she added, referencing the famous Mean Girls quote: "I'm not like a regular mom, I'm a cool mom."

The 37-year-old's representative announced the arrival of Luai - an Arabic name meaning shield or protector - in a statement to People.

"Lindsay Lohan and her Financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love," they said.

Luai was reportedly born in Dubai, where Lindsay has lived since she moved there in 2014 seeking a life out of the spotlight.

The new parents announced their engagement in November 2021. It was then confirmed in July 2022 that the pair had tied the knot.