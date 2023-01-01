Kelly Osbourne 'hid' during pregnancy to avoid body shaming

Kelly Osbourne stayed out of the spotlight during her pregnancy because she didn't want to be "fat shamed".

On Tuesday, the TV personality, 38, took to Instagram to share a photo from a recent visit to the set of The Masked Singer, which prompted a follower to ask if she used a surrogate to have her first child because they "never saw a pregnant picture" of her.

"There are no pictures of me pregnant because I hid for 9 months because I did not want to get fat shamed," she replied in the comments.

Kelly and her boyfriend, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, welcomed their son Sidney in late 2022. While she mostly kept a low profile during her pregnancy, The Osbournes star appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk series and was occasionally snapped by photographers.

The user also asked Kelly if she had undergone plastic surgery on her neck and face because she looked "quite different".

The Shut Up singer replied, "It's just from weight loss. Honestly I've only had Botox."

Another follower asked for her weight-loss "secret" and the reality star noted that she had gastric sleeve surgery in 2018.

"I had weight loss surgery a few years ago and it completely changed everything," Kelly wrote. "A lot of people don't like that I did it but it was one of the best decisions I have ever made."