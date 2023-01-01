'How many Mission Impossibles does he need?': Emily Blunt urges Tom Cruise to make Edge of Tomorrow sequel

Emily Blunt is "so ready" for an 'Edge of Tomorrow' sequel.

The 40-year-old actress admitted she would "love" to make a follow-up to the 2014 film - in which Tom Cruise played a PR executive who keeps reliving the same day over and over again as he battles against aliens - and has even had a script from director Doug Liman.

Speaking on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, she told host Josh Horowitz: "There was one that Doug [Liman] kind of slithered over to me. I mean, I would love to make it a reality but I just don’t know when or how."

The 'Devil Wears Prada' star insisted she is "so ready" for the sequel and clarified she is "not the impediment" to making the project happen.

Emily joked Tom needs to step away from the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise - of which the seventh installment, 'Dead Reckoning Part 1' has just been released - to work on something different.

She quipped: “And how many 'Mission Impossibles' does he need? Come back to the side where… wasn’t he brilliant as a cowardly hero? Incredible.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the 'Oppenheimer' actress insisted she doesn't think of herself as a movie star.

Asked about the difference between being called an actor or a movie star, she said: “I think most people would want to consider themselves an actor [first].”

But asked if she could be both, she replied: “No, gross. I don’t.

“I just think, to me, a movie star sounds sort of too separate of what we kind of started out doing and why we love it and why I love it."

But Emily admitted the two concepts can sometimes blend together.

She said in the interview, which was conducted before the current actors strike,: “Julia Roberts, who is, you know, was defined as a movie star. But you can’t forget her incalculable abilities as an actor and how incredible she was in 'Pretty Woman', that the reason she’s a movie star is because she kidnaps you and pulls you in to this movie because of her phenomenal talents and her charm and her charisma.

“When someone’s got that wattage to them, it’s like you can’t rip your eyes off them. Maybe that’s what the movie star thing is but I see it often as like a blend.”