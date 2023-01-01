Tom Brady becomes minority owner of Birmingham City soccer club

Tom Brady has become a minority owner of the Birmingham City soccer club.

The Birmingham City club announced on Thursday in a video posted to Twitter, also known as X, that the former American football star had become a minority owner of their soccer team.

"Maybe you are asking, 'What do you know about English football, Tom?'" he said in the video. "Well, let's just say I've got a lot to learn. But I do know a few things about winning."

The seven-time Super Bowl champion partnered with the club's holding company - United States-based Knighthead Capital Management - to become the chairman of a new advisory board.

"Birmingham is an iconic club with so much history and passion and to be part of the Blues is a real honour for me," Tom continued, and added in an Instagram caption that he "couldn't be more excited to be part of the Blues family. This is a city and club on the rise and I can't wait to experience the St Andrew's atmosphere for myself."

Birmingham City said in a statement that Tom would "apply his extensive leadership experience and expertise across several components of the club" by working alongside their sports science department to advise on health, nutrition, and recovery programs.

Knighthead's co-founder, Tom Wagner, also said he was looking forward to witnessing the sports star's "direct impact" on the team.

"Tom Brady joining the Birmingham team is a statement of intent. We are setting the bar at world class," he said. "Tom is both investing and committing his time and extensive expertise."

The announcement was made on the retired NFL star's 46th birthday.