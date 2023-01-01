Francia Raisa denies being 'forced' to donate kidney to Selena Gomez

Francia Raisa has denied she felt "forced" to donate one of her kidneys to her good friend Selena Gomez six years ago.

During a recent appearance on the Good Guys podcast with Josh Peck, the How I Met Your Father star explained her decision to give one of her kidneys to the Only Murders in the Building actress, who suffers from lupus, in 2017.

"That was a time I just felt in my heart I knew I was a match," Francia told Josh. "I knew it was going to happen."

She continued, "No one forced me to do anything. It just came out of the genuine kindness of my heart, and I've been super blessed ever since."

In a March appearance on Apple TV+'s Dear... docuseries, Selena recounted the moment she and Francia discovered that Francia could donate the kidney.

"My best friend. Her name is Francia. She said, 'No, I am absolutely getting tested,'" Selena remembered. "And within three days, she went to get tested, and she was a match. And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so so so lucky."

Selena and Francia have been embroiled in feud rumours since late 2022. On the podcast, Francia once again insisted there was "no beef" between them.

The singer/actress also shut down the speculation by celebrating Francia's birthday on Instagram in late July.

"Happiest of birthdays to this special human being," she wrote to the 35-year-old. "No matter where life takes us, I love you."