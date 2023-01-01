Lin-Manuel Miranda developing new Broadway musical

Lin-Manuel Miranda is reportedly adapting The Warriors novel into a stage musical.

A source told the New York Post on Thursday that the Hamilton creator is adapting Sol Yurick's 1965 novel The Warriors into a musical.

The novel previously inspired the 1979 action thriller directed by Walter Hill. Both the novel and film followed a fictional street gang in New York City, who travel from The Bronx to their home turf in Coney Island after being framed for the murder of their gang leader.

Miranda recently polished the lyrics on John Kander and Fred Ebb's musical New York, New York for its 2023 Broadway run. He also appeared as himself for two runs of Freestyle Love Supreme in 2019-2020 and 2021-2022.

His previous Broadway productions include In the Heights, Bring It On: The Musical, and Hamilton, which premiered in 2015 and is still running at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York.

In the world of screen, Miranda contributed songs to the Disney movies Moana, Encanto, and The Little Mermaid, and made his feature directorial debut with Tick, Tick... Boom! in 2021.

He has also acted in projects such as Mary Poppins Returns, the In the Heights movie adaptation, His Dark Materials, and the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series.