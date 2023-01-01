The Office star Leslie David Baker abandons Kickstarter campaign for spin-off show

Leslie David Baker has given up on making a spin-off series of The Office.

The actor, 65, is set to return the money he raised from a failed 2020 Kickstarter campaign aimed at launching a spin-off show centred around his character, Stanley Hudson, titled Uncle Stan: Coming Out of Retirement.

Baker took to his Instagram earlier this week to share the news with his followers.

"After careful consideration, we have decided to refund our backers," the post read. "As a token of your appreciation, for your support and patience, the Backer rewards will still be fulfilled along with a full refund."

The project raised more than $110,000 (£86,000), but never got off the ground because of the Covid-19 pandemic and now the dual writers' and actors' strikes.

"The funds were never used for any purposes other than reward fulfillment and backer refunds, and have otherwise remained accounted for and untouched in the account," the statement continued.

Concluding the message, Baker and his business partner Sardar Khan wrote, "We sincerely apologize for any miscommunication or inconvenience during this campaign... Thank you again for all your love and support."

Baker played the crotchety paper salesman in all nine seasons of the popular sitcom from 2005 to 2013.