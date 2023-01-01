Jack Quaid denies Fantastic Four casting rumours

Jack Quaid has denied that he has been cast as Johnny Storm in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

Earlier this week, The Boys actor was linked to the role of Johnny Storm/Human Torch in the upcoming Marvel movie, but he shut down the report via Twitter/X on Thursday.

"Hello everyone. Nope. Not playing Johnny Storm but hey I’m flattered," he wrote, before encouraging his followers to donate to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, which provides financial assistance to the union's members during the strike.

"Now that you’re here though, donate to the @sagaftrafoundation if you can!" he added.

According to IGN, a representative for Marvel's parent company Disney said they don't comment on casting rumours but cautioned that such reports should not be trusted amid the SAG-AFTRA strike, as actors cannot make deals for projects with studios and streamers.

Quaid was attached to the role by Above the Line reporter Jeff Sneider, who has since claimed that Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn is in the frame for Johnny Storm alongside Vanessa Kirby as his onscreen sister Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman.

The Crown actress addressed the speculation in an interview with ET Canada in June, saying, "I love the MCU universe and yeah, it would be an honour to join them. And I really love Kevin (Feige, Marvel Studios CEO). I think he's a visionary. All I can say is that it would be an honour to join them (the MCU) in any element."

Johnny was previously portrayed onscreen by Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan, while Sue was played by Jessica Alba and Kate Mara.

The new Fantastic Four movie is being directed by Matt Shakman. It is due to be released in May 2025, but this may be delayed due to the ongoing strikes.