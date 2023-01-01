Christopher Landon promises to do Wes Craven proud with Scream 7

Christopher Landon has promised to do previous Scream directors Wes Craven, Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin proud with his next instalment.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Happy Death Day and Freaky filmmaker was taking over from Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin as the director of Scream 7.

On Thursday, Landon vowed not to disappoint the horror franchise's directors and fans with his outing.

"Just a big, heart-felt thanks to all the #scream fans for welcoming me into the fold. Horror has been my passion all my life. I promise to do Wes, @TylerGillett and @BettinelliOlpin proud," he wrote.

He then gave a shout-out to Kevin Williamson, who wrote three of the earlier Scream movies and now serves as an executive producer.

"And of course, a massive shout out to my friend and hero @kevwilliamson LET’S GO!!!!" he added.

Craven directed the first four Scream movies before he passed away in 2015. Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin took on the directing duties for the franchise's relaunch with 2022's Scream and followed it up with Scream VI, which was released in March.

They reportedly stepped back to focus on their untitled Universal monster movie, starring Melissa Barrera and the late Angus Cloud. They will now serve as executive producers alongside Chad Villella, the third member of their Radio Silence production collective.

It has not been announced if franchise stars Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Courteney Cox, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Hayden Panettiere will return for Scream 7, but these deals are expected to be finalised after the actors' strike.

Landon's other horror credits include Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, and We Have a Ghost.