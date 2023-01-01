Cara Delevingne has to-do list as part of sobriety journey

Cara Delevingne has revealed that she has a list of things to do now that she is sober.

During a recent interview with ELLE magazine, the model/actress opened up about her plans, which include freezing her eggs and making music, now that she is sober.

First and foremost, the 30-year-old told the publication that she has always wanted to have children.

"I've got my eggs to freeze. Stuff to figure out," she said.

The Paper Towns actress also revealed that she is planning to remove some of her tattoos, which she hopes will contribute towards her "fresh start".

Finally, Cara is planning her next work projects, which include a Patricia Highsmith biopic that has an "incredible" script, and recording new music in the studio.

The star said that the music will be "just for me. There is no plan."

Reflecting on getting back into work following her substance abuse issues, Cara shared, "It's not easy. Like anything, it's a practice. I'm just taking it day by day. The projects I'm doing are things I really care about."

Last year, the Only Murders in the Building actress checked herself into rehab after a series of photos of her looking dishevelled caused her fans to worry about her health.

When the ELLE interview was conducted, Cara was nine months sober.