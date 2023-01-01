Randall Park's directorial debut inspired by Noah Baumbach

Randall Park's directorial debut ‘Shortcomings’ was inspired by Noah Baumbach’s ‘Marriage Story’.

The 49-year-old actor is a big fan of both Baumbach and his partner - 'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig - and he revealed they both inspired his new movie.

He told Variety: "The big fight scene in the apartment [in 'Shortcomings'] — a huge inspiration for that scene was the big argument scene in 'Marriage Story'. There was a lot of inspiration from Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig and her work, but as far as 'Barbie', I don’t know. I don’t know if I would ever tackle a movie that big. For now I feel very comfortable in the very intimate spaces of people just walking and talking and hanging out in diners. To me, that’s my pocket."

The movie co-stars Justin Min, Ally Maki and Sherry Cola and while Randall is proud of the film, he doesn't feel a huge amount of pressure.

He said: "I don’t know what to expect. This is a very specific kind of movie. We’re a small indie, and we’re coming out in a very tenuous period and also in the shadow of these huge blockbusters. My hope is that people who do go and watch it and enjoy it, that they spread the word, and that eventually we find our audience, if not immediately, at least over time. That’s the reason why I’m so relaxed right now, because I’m not feeling this huge pressure to break the bank."