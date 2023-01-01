Jamie Foxx apologises for Instagram post after being accused of antisemitism

Jamie Foxx is sorry to have "caused offence" after he was accused of posting an antisemitic message on Instagram.

The 55-year-old actor was blasted by social media users for apparently sharing a message that echoed a belief that Jewish people were collectively responsible for the death of Jesus Christ.

Jamie has now deleted the post and addressed the criticism, insisting he was referring to someone who "betrayed" him.

"I want to apologise to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post,” he wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

"I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I'm sorry. That was never my intent.

"To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant with 'they' not anything more.”

Jamie sparked outrage after recently posting a message which read: "They killed this dude name Jesus... what do you think they'll do to you???! #fakefriends #fakelove.”

Jennifer Aniston has also been dragged into the row after she was accused of liking Jamie’s original post before it was deleted.

The Friends star has since released a statement saying she doesn’t condone any antisemitic beliefs, and insists the 'like' response didn’t come from her social media account.

“This really makes me sick,” Jennifer fumed. “I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident.

“There are dozens of fan accounts on social media under the name Jennifer Aniston," she added.

“And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds — I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. And I truly don't tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”