Ryan Gosling surprises Greta Gerwig with Barbie flash mob for birthday

Ryan Gosling sent Barbie director Greta Gerwig a flash mob of Barbies and Kens to celebrate her 40th birthday.

The actor plays Ken in the new Barbie movie and was keen to mark the filmmaker’s special day on Friday with a gift to remember.

In a video shared on the Barbie film’s official Instagram page, Greta is heard repeatedly saying “Oh my god” as she watches a group of people dressed up as the iconic dolls perform an energetic dance routine to I’m Just Ken, a song recorded by Ryan for the film's soundtrack.

Greta was caught unawares during a Pilates class by the flash mob, who also performed a routine to Dua Lipa’s track Dance the Night.

The dancers are seen ending their performance by shouting “Happy Birthday Greta!”

The clip shows the director is visibly moved as she declares the sequence “beautiful” and tearfully hugs members of the group.

Greta is heard admitting she has no idea who has planned the special birthday treat, prompting someone behind the camera to offer the clue, “Think of a bagpiper”, a reference to Ryan sending a bagpiper to perform at a sleepover organised by Greta for the Barbie cast.

“Oh my God!” Greta laughingly replies once she realises Ryan had organised the flash mob.

“As Kens know…Sometimes the only way to express your feelings is through song & dance!” read a caption to accompany the footage shared on Instagram on Saturday.

“Ken Ryan sent these special Barbies and Kens to start Greta’s birthday with all the feelings!! @bookaflashmob @heymarkavery,” the message continued.