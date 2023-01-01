Angus Cloud’s mother slams suicide speculation

Angus Cloud’s mother insists her son did not commit suicide.

The Euphoria actor was found dead aged 25 at his family home in California on July 31. His mother Lisa Cloud has now spoken out to shut down speculation over his passing.

“Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional,” Lisa posted on Facebook. “I want you to know that is not the case.”

Lisa insists that while Angus had been struggling to cope with his grief following the recent passing of his father, he remained positive.

The star’s mother also revealed he had been arranging his bedroom and making plans for the future on the day before he was found dead.

“I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one,” Lisa wrote on Friday. “He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved.

“He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life.”

Lisa went on to share her final memory of her son, revealing the pair shared a hug before he went to bed.

"When we hugged goodnight, we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning," she continued. "I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep and didn't wake up

The cause of Angus' death has not yet been confirmed.

Lisa went on to say that while it may be determined that Angus "overdosed accidentally and tragically", it is "abundantly clear" he didn't intend to die.