Bella Hadid gives update on Lyme disease battle

Bella Hadid admits her battle with Lyme disease has “taken its toll”.

The 26-year-old model gave fans an update on her health in a lengthy post on Sunday morning, after it was recently revealed she would be taking a break from work to recover from the gruelling treatment.

“The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself,” she shared on Instagram alongside photographs of her receiving treatment.

After thanking her mother Yolanda Hadid for staying by her side and offering constant support during her treatment, Bella went on to detail how she has coped during her health crisis.

“Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain,” she said. “To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever. one thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am okay and you do not have to worry, and 2: I wouldn’t change anything for the world.”

Bella also said the battle has given her a newfound strength and “made me who I am today”, as she urged supporters experiencing hardships to keep going.

The model went on to thank her sister Gigi Hadid, her medical team, loyal fans, agents, the companies she works for and the new friends she has made along the way.

Bella, who has experienced symptoms including dehydration, fatigue, depression and chronic exhaustion, also insisted that she won’t be rushing back to work too soon.

“I’ll be back when I’m ready. I miss you all so much. I love you all so much,” she promised.

Bella discovered she had Lyme disease - which is transmitted to humans by the bites of infected ticks - in 2012 when she was 16.