'There was a lot of good stuff': Louis Leterrier shares axed vision for Incredible Hulk

Louis Leterrier had planned a lot of "good stuff" for 'The Incredible Hulk'.

The 50-year-old filmmaker had directed Edward Norton in the lead role of the 2008 blockbuster and was hoping to make a sequel until Marvel bosses changed direction, with Mark Ruffalo making his debut as Bruce Banner and his green alter ego in 2012's 'The Avengers', and now the helmsman has opened up about the light side of the series he wanted to show.

He told ComicBook: “Yeah there was like a whole sequel.

"There was like Grey Hulk, Red Hulks – there was a lot of good stuff that we were planning.

“Hulk is a complex character within the Marvel Universe. You want the primeval Hulk… the rage Hulk. And then when you go Grey Hulk and Smart Hulk you lose that a little bit and you get a little bit more kiddish with it.”

Louis admitted Mark's version of Hulk - who he has played in numerous MCU films including 'Iron Man 3', 'Captain Marvel', and 'Avengers: Endgame', as well as an appearance in TV series 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' - is "far from" the character he envisioned him ultimately turning out to be.

He said: “That was the fun of where I was in my movie, with the access to consciousness and all that stuff. That was really fun.

"And that’s what I was aiming to do. But take my time with it. Because there’s so many characters they want it all fast.

"I like 'She-Hulk', but then you know, yoga between Hulk and… I was like ‘Okay! yeah, we’re very far from my Hulk.' "

It has recently been speculated that 'Captain America: Brave New World' will feature Harrison Ford as Red Hulk and Liv Tyler potentially playing Red She-Hulk, though there has been no mention of Grey Hulk.