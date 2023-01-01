Duke and Duchess of Sussex buy Meet Me at the Lake film rights

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly bought the film rights to the novel Meet Me at the Lake.



According to a report by The Sun, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have purchased the movie rights to Meet Me at the Lake - a romantic novel written by Canadian author Carley Fortune and published in May this year.



The film adaptation of Meet Me at the Lake would reportedly be folded into the royal couple's $100 million (£78.45 million) Netflix deal.



A source told The Sun that the novel's themes - including childhood trauma, the loss of a parent in a car crash, mental health challenges, and post-natal depression - resonated with Harry and Meghan.



They said, "The themes gripped the couple and it was chosen for their first adaptation with Netflix."



Meet Me at the Lake spent two weeks in the top ten of The New York Times Best Sellers list.



Netflix reportedly placed Harry and Meghan's deal "under review" in June this year, pressuring the royal couple to produce "content of real interest" for the platform.



Under their deal with the streaming service, the royals have already released the 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan and Live to Lead. Their documentary series, Heart of Invictus, about the Invictus Games, is due to be released this summer.



The couple previously had a deal with Spotify, but they announced they had parted ways in June after releasing one series of Meghan's Archetypes podcast.