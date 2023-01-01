Hilaria Baldwin recalls wedding day letter she gave to Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin has reflected on the day she married Alec Baldwin.

In a recent interview with People, the entrepreneur, 39, recalled a special gift she presented to her 30 Rock star husband, 65, on their wedding day in 2012.

"I asked my parents to bring over from their town a tiny antique silver box that I wrote a letter and folded in," Hilaria remembered. "I wrote how excited I was to marry him and that we should be as present as possible for the ceremony because it will go so fast and be so fleeting and it's such an important moment in our lives."

The podcaster/author told the publication she had a friend deliver the letter to her then-fiancé just before she walked down the aisle at the St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in New York City.

"It felt meaningful to have this intention to be present in our minds on such a life-changing day," she added.

The couple, who celebrated their 11th anniversary on 30 June, share seven children: Carmen, nine, Rafael, seven, Leo, six, Romeo, four, Eduardo, two, Maria, two, and Ilaria, 10 months.

Alec is also father to daughter Ireland Baldwin, 27, with his former wife Kim Basinger.