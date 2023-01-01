Russell Brand reflects on marriage to ex-wife Katy Perry

Russell Brand has reflected on his marriage to his "amazing" ex-wife Katy Perry.

During the most recent instalment of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, the English actor/comedian opened up about his former marriage to the pop star and his struggles with fame at the time.

"Some aspects of it were like amazing. She's an amazing person, and it was kind of incredible to live for a moment in that eye of the cyclone-type aspect of fame," the 48-year-old shared of the marriage.

"Aside from my sort of feelings of affection for Katy, it's a time that I remember being a little bit chaotic and a bit, for me, to speak for myself, a little disconnected."

The pair first met back in 2009 on the set of his 2010 film, Get Him to the Greek, and announced their engagement later that year.

Russell and Katy, 38, tied the knot in 2010 but decided to split the following year. Their divorce was finalised in 2012.

Katy has also previously discussed their relationship as well as her sky-rocketing fame, revealing that that time in her life was like a "tornado".

"I was having great success at 23, 24, and 25 and then I met someone that was interesting and stimulating," the Roar hitmaker said in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia in 2020. "It was just like a tornado, it was everything happening at once,"

Russell is now married to author Laura Brand, formerly Gallacher. The pair got married in 2017, 10 years after they first met. They now share two children and have a third on the way.

Meanwhile, Katy shares a daughter named Daisy with her fiancé of four years, actor Orlando Bloom.