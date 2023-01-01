Bryan Randall dies aged 57 following ALS battle

Bryan Randall has died at age 57 after a private battle with ALS.

In a statement to People shared on Monday, the late photographer's family revealed that he had passed away days before on 5 August.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," the family's joint statement read. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

It continued, "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours...

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."

In January 2015, Bryan photographed Sandra Bullock's son Louis's birthday celebrations. After the event, the photographer and actress sparked a relationship.

"I found the love of my life," Sandra said of Bryan during a December 2021 appearance on Red Table Talk. "It's the best thing ever."