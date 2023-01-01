Noah Schnapp ‘would still be closeted’ if his Stranger Things character wasn’t gay

Noah Schnapp admitted that he “would still be closeted” if his Stranger Things character wasn’t gay.

During an interview with Variety, the 18-year-old Stranger Things star opened up about his coming-out story and how his character Will Byers helped him come to terms with his own sexuality.

“Once I did fully embrace that Will was gay, it was just an exponential speed towards accepting it for myself,” Noah told the outlet. “I would be in a completely different place if I didn’t have Will to portray, and to embrace and help me accept myself. I think if I never played that character, I probably would still be closeted.”

The actor posted a coming-out video on TikTok in January during a long drive home after dropping his twin sister off at college. The clip, which has now been viewed 90 million times, featured the words, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘We know,’”, and was captioned, “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”

The actor stated that after he posted the video, he didn’t look at his phone, which was blowing up with messages because of the video.

“I didn’t want to sit there waiting nervously to see what people were going to say,” he explained. “I just wanted to put it away and be confident in who I am and know that I don’t have to care what people think anymore.”

Noah shared that once he finally checked his phone, he was overwhelmed by the kind messages that he had received. “I was crying. I was like, ‘I made it. I’m done. I don’t have to worry.’”

Noah has been portraying Will since he first read for the role when he was 10 years old. The hit Netflix series then premiered in 2016 when he was 11 years old.