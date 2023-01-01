Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual

Wayne Brady has opened up about his sexuality.

The Let's Make A Deal host, 51, revealed in an interview with People on Monday that he identifies as pansexual - defined as someone sexually or romantically attracted to people regardless of their sex or gender.

"In doing my research, both with myself and just with the world, I couldn't say if I was bisexual, because I had to really see what that was, especially because I really have not gotten a chance to act on anything," the comedian told the publication. "So, I came to pansexual because - and I know that I'm completely messing up the dictionary meaning - but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary."

The Whose Line Is It Anyway? star admitted to being attracted to men in the past, but always "pushed that aside".

"And because I live in today's world, and it's scary," he confessed. "I was already bullied about a bunch of other s**t. I didn't wanna add a top hat on top of that suit."

Wayne was married to Diana Lasso from 1993 to 1995. He shares 20-year-old daughter Maile Brady with ex-wife Mandie Taketa, whom he was married to from 1999 to 2008.

In the same interview, Mandie expressed her support for her former spouse and disclosed she was the first person Brady came out to.

"I just said, 'Great.' As I knew coming out would help him be happier," she recalled.

His daughter was also accepting. "I just said, 'Okay,'" she stated.

Wayne also revealed he was single and wanted to focus on himself before jumping into a relationship.

"Wayne as a single, open-minded pansexual can make a decision and be free and open to other people," he concluded.