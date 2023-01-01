Kim Kardashian breaks shoulder

Kim Kardashian has revealed she recently broke her shoulder.

In a Monday Instagram Story, the SKIMS founder told her fans that she has not been able to go to the gym because she broke her shoulder a "few weeks" ago.

"I broke my shoulder and tore my tendon so I've been out of the gym a few weeks but I'm back!" she wrote on top of a video of her reuniting with her personal trainer Melissa Alcantara.

In the clip, she added, "Melissa had the same thing happen to her, so we're starting our rehabbing today and our workouts 'cause I've got to get back in the gym. Nothing's gonna keep me down."

Kim, 42, did not divulge how she sustained the injury.

The businesswoman and television personality first started working with Melissa in 2017, two years after welcoming her child Saint.

"I'm going to start a really crazy diet. I was looking on Instagram and this body builder popped up on my page and she had gained 70 pounds in her pregnancy," Kim said in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. "Melissa is a trainer I found. She's super inspiring to me and I really want to meet up with her and see if she could train me.

"She could help direct my food and really get me on an amazing path...If I was 10 per cent like her, it would be life-changing. Like my whole arms and back. It's mostly food. I gotta have this lifestyle. I gotta try."