Adam Devine insists Marvel has 'ruined' comedy

Adam Devine has claimed Marvel movies have "ruined" comedy.

The 'Pitch Perfect' star has blasted the impact humour in Marvel blockbusters such as 'Ant-Man' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy' have had on the more traditional artform of comedy movies in Hollywood.

Appearing on the 'This Past Weekend' podcast, he said: "You watch comedies nowadays and you’re like, this is not a f****** comedy Where are the jokes? Where are the bits?

"There’s still good [comedy] shows, but movie comedy… it’s hard. My theory: I think Marvel ruined it.

"I feel like superhero movies ruined comedies because you go to the theater and you expect to watch something that cost $200 million to make, and comedy movies aren’t that."

Devine insisted the issue is both artistic and financial, audiences drawn towards bigger blockbusters.

He added: "So you’re like, ‘Why would I spend the same amount of money to go watch a little comedy in the theater if I can spend that and watch something that is worth $200 million?’

"And they still make those movies kind of funny, like, ‘Oh my god, is that raccoon talking? This is hilarious!’ Which it is, but it’s not a real comedy.”

The 39-year-old actor - who is starring in new Netflix comedy 'The Out-Laws', from Adam Sandler's Happy Madison production company - is saddened by the lack of genuinely funny movies being made each year.

He said: "Every studio used to put out several comedies a year. And there were like 45 comedies in the theater per year.

"So every week or so, there’s a new comedy in the theaters. Now, last year, there was like six or seven. It’s crazy.”