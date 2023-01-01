Sandra Bullock's sister reveals actress was 'the best of caretakers' to late partner Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock's sister has revealed the actress was "the best of caretakers" to her partner Bryan Randall during his battle with ALS.

The photographer's family announced on Monday that Bryan had passed away on 5 August after a private three-year battle with the neurological condition, also known as motor neurone disease. He was 57.

Sandra's sister, celebrity chef Gesine Bullock-Prado, paid tribute to Bryan on Instagram and praised the actress and his nurses for looking after him as his condition deteriorated at home.

"I'm convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon," she wrote. "ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan."

Like Bryan's family, Gesine urged her followers to make a donation to the ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital in lieu of flowers.

In their statement, the family said, "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours. At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

The Miss Congeniality star first met the model-turned-photographer when he snapped her son Louis' birthday in January 2015. They went public with their romance later that year.

Sandra, 59, is the adoptive mother to Louis, 13, and Laila, 11. Bryan had an adult daughter named Skylar from a previous relationship.