Austin Majors's cause of death revealed as 'fentanyl toxicity'

Austin Majors’s cause of death has been revealed as fentanyl toxicity.

According to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records obtained by Fox News on Tuesday, the NYPD Blue star died in his home on 11 February this year from an accidental fentanyl overdose. He was 27 years old.

A spokesperson for the LA County Medical Examiner told the outlet that the late actor’s case remained open.

The family of the 27-year-old - whose legal name is Austin Setmajer-Raglin - announced his death in February.

“Austin Majors (Setmajer-Raglin) was an artistic, brilliant, and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career,” they said in a joint statement. “From the time he was little, he never knew a stranger and his goal in life was to make people happy.”

His sister Kali also shared a separate tribute post to Facebook.

“My big brother, Austin, is gone. He died last night,” she captioned a slideshow of images featuring the pair together. “It’s so surreal to me still. He was only 27 with so much life left to live.”