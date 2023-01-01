Lily Allen hasn't spoken to her daughters in two weeks

Lily Allen has opened up about missing her children, whom she has not seen nor spoken to for two weeks.

The Smile singer, 38, starred in a Martin McDonagh production of The Pillowman at The Duke of York in London while her two daughters were away at summer camp.

Lily shared an update to her Instagram on Monday, stating she was missing her "bubbas".

"Hello Monday. 1 month to go of The Pillowman. Missing home, missing my bubbas who are both at summer camp, haven't even spoken to them for 2 weeks!" the actress captioned a selfie. "Tired and lonely but the Banya always manages to get my blood going and lift my spirits."

The Not Fair singer shares her two daughters - Ethel, 11, and Marnie, 10 - with ex Sam Cooper, co-parenting them alongside her new husband David Harbour.

Lily starred in The Pillowman production as Katurian - a writer who is arrested and imprisoned by the state.

The play - set for a 12 June to 2 September run - also starred Steve Pemberton and Paul Kaye.