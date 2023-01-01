Jessica Chastain 'threw up' before onstage kiss

Jessica Chastain recalled a sickly moment just before kissing a co-star onstage.

The It actress, 46, recounted the tale in an episode of the Smartless podcast on Tuesday, which she said took place during a recent Broadway production of A Doll's House.

"I can say it now, 'cause we're closed. This is really gross, what I'm gonna tell you guys," Jessica warned the hosts, actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett. "I threw up. I threw up and I swallowed it. And no one knew!"

Giving more context, she added, "I was kinda, like, sobbing and I leaned over and it happened."

Jessica continued, "I had to kiss someone! Yes! It was a nightmare and I couldn't explain."

The Zero Dark Thirty star explained that while the stage kiss was usually a "sensual" one, it was "definitely a closed-mouth kiss" on that particular night.

"The second we had the curtain call and the curtain came down, I said, 'You guys, I'm so sorry, I vomited,'" she confessed.

Jessica starred as Nora Helmer in A Doll's House, the 19th-century play by Henrik Ibsen.

The Hudson Theatre production also starred Hamilton actor Okieriete Onaodowan and Succession's Arian Moayed.