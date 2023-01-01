Kourtney Kardashian shares 'joy' of carrying Travis Barker's baby

Kourtney Kardashian proclaimed that being pregnant with Travis Barker's baby was a 'joy' and 'honor'.

The reality TV star, 44, shared a series of holiday photos to her Instagram on Tuesday, which included a message to her husband and unborn baby.

"Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and joy," she captioned the post.

Travis commented on his wife's post, writing, "The most beautiful," alongside a pregnant woman emoji.

Kourtney's Instagram carousel showed snaps of the expectant mother posing in a red bikini, lying on a pool float, and cradling her stomach.

The baby would mark the couple's first child together following their wedding in Portofino, Italy, in May last year.

Kourtney also shares three children with her ex Scott Disick - Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8.