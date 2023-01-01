Megan Fox to publish debut poetry book

Megan Fox has announced the upcoming publication of her poetry collection.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, the Transformers star revealed she had penned a poetry collection titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

"I wrote a book," Megan captioned a photo of the collection's cover design, featuring a mouth biting a snake. "These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence."

Published by Simon & Schuster, the collection has been set for release on 7 November.

"I've spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins," she continued. "My freedom lives in these pages and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what's been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness."

On the publisher's website, representatives for Simon & Schuster promised that Megan will showcase her "wicked humour" throughout the "heartbreaking and dark" collection.

"Over the course of more than seventy poems Fox chronicles all the ways in which we fit ourselves into the shape of the ones we love, even if it means losing ourselves in the process," they added.

"Pretty Boys Are Poisonous marks the powerful debut from one of the most well-known women of our time. Turn the page, bite the apple, and sink your teeth into the most deliciously compelling and addictive books you’ll read all year."